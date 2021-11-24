Reid McAdams, son of Jeff and Lori McAdams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Bowling Team.
This season, he achieved a new personal record of 207.
McAdams started bowling as something fun to try out with a friend, but ended up making the team and decided to compete.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am pushed by my teammates to perform to the best of my ability.”
One of his top role models in life is American billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban. He said he admires him for making technological advances and making smart investment and financial decisions.
McAdams describes himself as diligent, hardworking and motivated. When he’s not bowling, he enjoys traveling, playing soccer, hiking and learning Spanish.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend a four-year college and then go to a graduate business school. He would like to pursue a career in private equity or investment banking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.