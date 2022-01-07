Maren McKean
Senior
Maren McKean is a senior at Brentwood High School and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team.
She is a State runner-up in the Medium D1 Division at TSSAA State Cheerleading Championship and helped cheer on the Bruins during their first playoff football game in Memphis.
McKean started cheering when she was in 6th grade at Brentwood Middle after several years attending the BHS Cheer Mini Camp.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My team inspires me to be encouraging and push myself to the best of my ability.”
BHS Cheer Coach Amanda Bisack said of McKean, “Maren is an outstanding student and a vocal leader on both out sideline and competition teams.”
Her top role model in life is her competition cheer coach, Haley Stevens. “She never gives up on our team and always pushes us to be the best athletes,” she said.
McKean describes herself as determined and compassionate. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends, working at her part-time job and participating in Brentwood Young Life.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend college and pursue a major in biology. She one day hopes to have a career in the medical field as a physician.
