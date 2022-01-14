Reagan Doyle, daughter of Matt and Lisa Doyle, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team.
This season, she achieved a personal best score of 143.
Doyle said she tried bowling on a whim, but quickly realized she loved it. When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The supportive, competitive and fun environment of the team.”
BHS Bowling Coach Brian Popovich said of Doyle, “In her first season as a bowler, Reagan has not only provided clutch performances on the lanes, but also infused her personality into a girls' squad that is the epitome of mutual support. She will be counted on tremendously in the future.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Lisa. She said she looks up to her for her work ethic and perseverance.
When she’s not competing for BHS, she likes to spend her time watching TV shows and drawing.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college to study STEM or psychology.
