Emree Burchell
Senior
Emree Burchell, daughter of Tiffinnie and Charlie Burchell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She is a flyer.
In her time as a cheerleader, Burchell said her top highlights were competing at finals and hitting a zero deduction routine while competing.
She said since she was very young, she always knew that she wanted to cheer. In 6th grade, she tried out and made both the sideline and competition teams.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “Doing my best for my teammates and coaches.”
Her top role model in life is her sister, Bentlee. “She is always trying her hardest to be kind and be there for others no matter what,” she said.
Burchell describes herself as loving. “I try to show everyone around me that I care about them,” she said.
BHS Cheer Coach, Amanda Bisack, said of Burchell, “Emree is a role model for our team. She demonstrates how a Brentwood cheerleader should act not only on the sidelines, but in our community. She is always willing to help other teammates and put in the work to be the best she can be.”
When she’s not competing, Burchell enjoys spending time with her dogs and coloring.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to attend The University of Alabama.
