Deven Prasad, son of Patti and Subir Prasad, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a student at Brentwood High School and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
During his time playing tennis, Prasad said his top highlights were winning the doubles and singles matches against St. George School.
Prasad started playing tennis when he was 7 years old at Chenoweth Tennis Summer Camp and has been at it ever since.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My teammates, our best players have trained relentlessly for years to get to such a high level at their age and it inspires me to step up and compete with them.”
BHS Head Tennis Coaches, Haley Stoever and Maggie McLaughlin, said of Prasad, "Deven has stepped up as a senior this year offering support on and off the court to those around him. He is an integral part of the team and will be missed."
His top role models in life are his parents. “Despite challenges we faced over the past two years, they remained diligent and true to themselves which is all I hope to do moving forward to college,” he said.
Prasad describes himself as determined. When he’s not competing he enjoys exercising and playing video games with friends.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at The University of Tennessee-Knoxville.
