Macen Redner
Senior
Macen Redner, son of Ryan and Heather Redner, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team. He plays the position of shooting guard.
This season, Redner said his biggest highlights were playing against Skyy Clark at Ensworth and making it to the Regional Semifinals.
BHS Basketball Coach Greg Shirley said of Redner, “Macen Redner has been a major contributor for the Bruins basketball team over the last two years. He has made himself a tremendous rebounder, penetrator, and defender by spending countless hours conditioning in the off season. As good of a basketball player that Macen is on the court, he is even a better person off the court. It has been my honor to have had the opportunity to coach Macen.”
He started playing Pee Wee Basketball at the age of five. When asked what inspires him to keep driving forward and competing he said, “Loving the game, my competitive nature and wanting to get the win.”
One of his top role models in life is the late Kobe Bryant. “He was the best basketball player to ever play the game,” he said, “and [he] was genuinely a good guy.”
Redner describes himself as funny, competitive and kind-hearted. In his spare time he enjoys hanging out with friends, playing video games and lifting weights.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to major in civil engineering.
