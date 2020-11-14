Kaitlyn Vanderkolk
Senior
Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, daughter of Colleen and Kevin Vanderkolk, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cross Country and Track & Field teams.
She said her biggest accomplishment this season was setting BHS’s new 5k record.
Before she began her running career, Vanderkolk was a competitive swimmer for over 10 years. She started running as a way to cross train and ended up loving it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m inspired to be the best I can be.” She added that her teammates also keep her motivated.
Her top two role models in life are her parents, Colleen and Kevin. “They are hardworking, fun and do so much for me.”
Vanderkolk describes herself as competitive and hardworking. When she’s not competing, she likes to spend her downtime cooking.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her running career at Belmont University with her brother, Kevin.
