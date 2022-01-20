James Smith
James Smith, son of Anne and Matthew Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team.
This season, he said his top highlight was playing a game against Pleasant View High School. “In a tough environment, we came together as a team and played our best game of the year,” he said. “We played with and for each other, and did everything we could… leaving it all on the floor.”
Smith started playing basketball when he was younger on a rec league team. His parents signed him up and he said it was a great way for him to be active and cultivate friendships.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I work to be better each and every day. It’s not just about me as an individual though. I am constantly looking for ways I can help my teammates get better.”
Kelly Fish, CIA’s Director of Athletics, said of Smith, “James is everything you want in a student-athlete. He’s diligent, committed, kind and a hard worker. He has worked so hard to reach his goal of playing collegiate tennis. We are so proud he’s a Mustang!”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They are always pushing me to be the best I can be,” he said. “They both are great examples of hard work and encouragement.”
Smith describes himself as friendly, outgoing and a leader. When he’s not competing on the basketball court, he enjoys playing tennis and participating in Boy Scouts.
After graduating from CIA this spring, he will be continuing his tennis career at Emory & Henry College. He hopes to major in sports management or business.
