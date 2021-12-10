Thomas Baker
Freshman
Thomas Baker, son of Nancy Baker, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the football and basketball teams.
This season, Baker said his top highlight was being able to meet new students and coaches during the football co-op. “Both were very welcoming to me and the other CIA teammates,” he said. “It set the tone for a great season.”
He started playing basketball when he was in the 5th grade. He said he had a great first year that inspired him to keep working harder to get better.
When asked what keeps him inspired while training and competing he said, “The coaches I play for. They challenge me to be the best I can be. I also love the freedom that sports bring. It allows me to completely let go of the day and to have a fun release no matter what type of day I have had up until then.”
CIA Athletic Director Kelly Fish said of Baker, “Thomas is a model student-athlete. He’s a hard worker, pays attention to the details and is a great teammate. I’m proud of his commitment to the football co-op and excited to have him on the court for his first Varsity basketball season! Thomas makes teams and people better.”
His biggest role model in life is his coach, Coach Reid. He said he admires him for his thoughtfulness and empathy.
Baker describes himself as happy, kind and positive. When he’s not competing he enjoys running, playing video games, coding and hanging out with friends.
As he is only in his freshman year, Baker is currently undecided about his future career and collegiate plans.
