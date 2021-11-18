Sydney Korn
Junior
Sydney Korn, daughter of Stephanie and Stephen Korn, is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Cross Country, Cheerleading and Track teams.
This season, Korn said her best moment was at the Cross Country Conference Championship meet. She set a personal best time and the team was named first-team all-conference.
She got her start in the sport after encouragement from her parents. “I have fallen in love with running,” she said. “It is a great way for me to let loose and focus my thoughts. I love to push myself and to run with my teammates and build community.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to show up each day for my coaches and teammates and give everything I have. I set personal goals as a runner and I strive to beat those goals to be the best version of myself.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Stephanie. She said she appreciates her for her encouragement and helping her see her own success. “She is a great example of being able to achieve whatever you put your mind.”
Korn describes herself as hardworking, nice and caring. When she’s not competing for CIA, she enjoys cycling, doing yoga, creating art and participating in theater.
Varsity Cross Country Head Coach, Reid McFadden, said of Korn, “Sydney makes coaching easy and fun. She is great teammate, hard worker, a fantastic athlete. She constantly pushes herself in both the classroom and in athletics to be the best she can be. That attitude is contagious to her teammates! I am so proud of her for what she accomplished during the cross country season.”
After graduating from CIA, she plans to attend college. She is currently undecided on what she will major in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.