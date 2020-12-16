Abby Bowling
Freshman
Abby Bowling, daughter of Heather and Andrew Bowling, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Girls Tennis Team, Cheerleading Team, and Strength and Conditioning.
This is Bowling’s first year competing in cheerleading and tennis. She said the biggest highlights have been having fun with friends and learning from her coaches.
She said her interest in tennis came from her mother who has been playing for a few years. “It’s always looked fun,” she said. “When I found out I could play here at school, I didn’t hesitate signing up.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I have great coaches who push me to be the best I can be and teach me in a way I love to learn.”
Strength and Conditioning Head Coach Jason Church said of Bowling, “Abby is full of life, always has a smile on her face. She comes to workouts with a can-do attitude. She also supports and encourages others as well.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother. “She is very caring and helpful,” she said. “I want to be that to my friends and others I connect with.”
Bowling describes herself as caring, smart and helpful. When she’s not competing she enjoys spending her time building LEGOs, doing puzzles and horseback riding.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to pursue a career as a horseback riding trainer.
