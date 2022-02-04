Mattie Humphrey
Junior
Mattie Humphrey, daughter of Andrea and Jon Humphrey, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team.
This season, she said her top highlights have been getting to know and bonding with her teammates, and being pushed to perform better by her coaches.
Humphrey started cheering when she was in 7th grade. “I thought it would be a fun sport to try and I love it,” she said. “When I am cheering I find myself at peace, knowing it’s exactly where I want to be.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am motivated to be the best I can be for my teammates and coaches.”
Head Coach of the CIA Varsity Cheerleading Team, Myleah Gallagher, said of Humphrey, “Mattie embodies all of the qualities of a strong athlete. Her commitment to her team is made evident through the effort she puts in each day while at practice. As an integral part of the team, she does what she can to consistently encourage, support and empower her teammates. Her resilience and dedication truly make her an exceptional leader.”
Her top role model in life is her aunt. She said she appreciates her for always encouraging and inspiring her to be her best. “I am thankful for all she has done for me,” she added.
Humphrey describes herself as open-minded, heartfelt, outgoing and courageous. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending time with friends and playing video games.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to pursue becoming a novelist.
