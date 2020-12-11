Ella McClory
Freshman
Ella McClory, daughter of Sarah and Craig McClory, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Tennis Team.
McClory has never played tennis before this year. “I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I enjoyed playing with my friends,” she said. “I’m naturally competitive and I liked learning the game and getting better.”
She credits her interest in the sport to her twin brother, who she said has been playing tennis for a long time.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I have participated in other competitive sports, and I enjoy pushing myself to be the best I can be, whether it’s to get better or help out my teammates.”
CIA Tennis Director Ty Avolio said of McClory, “Ella is new to tennis, but is no beginner when it comes to effort and determination. In very little time she was competing with more experienced players, including her twin brother who relished the challenge.”
One of her top role models in life is her grandmother. She said she strives to be like her due to her caring and loving attitude.
McClory describes herself as driven, hardworking and a perfectionist. When she’s not playing tennis, she spends her time competing in dance and horseback riding.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a veterinarian.
