Lucy Seay
Senior
Lucy Seay, daughter of Erin Seay-Taylor and Page Seay, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cross Country, Tennis and Cheerleading Teams.
Seay said her biggest highlight this year happened with her cheerleading team. “The highlight for me has definitely been learning new dance routines,” she said. “We haven’t been able to cheer at games, but it has created the opportunity to learn dances we wouldn’t have been able to learn.”
She started running cross country in the Lower School and said she has always loved the competition in the sport. With cheerleading, her interest was sparked after she attended sporting events and saw cheerleaders perform. “When I had the opportunity to do cheer at school, I was excited to join,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I really enjoy being able to cheer at home games. I like cheering for my peers and in front of fans in the stands.”
Varsity Cross Country Head Coach Ryne Anderson said of Seay, “Lucy finished out her running career at CIA by continuing to show up to practice each day and put in the work necessary to get better. She has a tremendous amount of school spirit and it always is on display in Mustang athletics!”
One of her top role models is her mother. She said she admires her for her caring attitude and work ethic.
Seay describes herself as confident and kind. When she’s not competing for CIA, she enjoys baking, watching Netflix and spending time with family.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to pursue a career in film production.
