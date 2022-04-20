Patrick Rambo
Sophomore
Patrick Rambo, son of Richard and Mary Katherine Rambo, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
This season, Rambo said his top highlight was being able to play in matches again after having to take a season off due to Covid-19. “We have a great team, we love playing together and encouraging each other,” he said. “It’s made the return to matches really fun.”
He started playing tennis a few years ago after his parents, who both played tennis, encouraged him to try it out. “I ended up liking it and staying with it,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired by my peers. They are encouraging and very uplifting, whether things are going well or not. I want to be the best I can be for them.”
His top role model is CIA Head Tennis Coach Ty Avolio. “He consistently pushes me to get better,” he said. “He also challenges me off the court, encouraging me to be a better person.”
Avolio said of Rambo, “Patrick may be new to tennis, but his enthusiasm and teamwork has been much needed for our team and school. We are thrilled to have him.”
Rambo describes himself as kind, thoughtful and hard working. When he’s not competing, he likes to spend his time participating in Boy Scouts.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to pursue a career in sports.
