Preston Beesley
Senior
Preston Beesley, son of Claudia and Rick Beesley, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Soccer Team.
Beesley said one of his biggest highlights so far has been being given the chance to train on the same fields that the Nashville Soccer Club trains on. “It’s great to have the facilities we have and it’ll be something I’ll always remember,” he said.
He started his soccer career his freshman year after a few friends convinced him to start. “From the first practice, I loved it,” he said. “It’s been a great experience for me over the last four years!”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy pushing myself to get better. I’ve learned a lot over the course of my high school career and I love being able to try things we work on in practice and see myself execute it in games.”
CIA Varsity Soccer Head Coach Reid McFadden said of Beesley, “I have truly enjoyed coaching Preston over the last four years of his career. He is a great role model of hard work and consistency. He came into the program with little experience, but his work ethic and desire to be the best he can be has been an example for his teammates.”
One of his top role models is his father, Rick. He said he admires him for his work ethic and perseverance.
Beesley describes himself as funny, smart and thoughtful. When he’s not on the field, he enjoys playing music and coding.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college and pursue a major in aerospace or mechanical engineering.
