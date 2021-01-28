Greyson Erim
Freshman
Greyson Erim, son of Michele and Ralf Erim, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis and Basketball teams.
Although there were no games this season due to the pandemic, Erim said his biggest highlight was further developing his skills. “There were areas of my game, especially in tennis, where I wanted to focus… with the extra practice time, I’ve been able to see a lot of improvement,” he said.
Erim started watching tennis when he was younger with his parents. He said he always thought he would enjoy it and eventually decided to take lessons with the CIA Tennis Director, Ty Avolio. Quickly after beginning, he was hooked.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best I can be for my teammates and coaches, but it also serves as a motivating factor for me academically. I know that in order to compete, I have to keep my grades up.”
His top role model is his coach, Ty Avolio. He said he admires him for his patience and caring attitude. “He not only wants to help me as a tennis player, but as a person."
Avolio said of Erim, “Greyson is an excellent hockey goalie and he has brought those reflexes and flexibilities to the sport of tennis. His speed and determination to improve are matched only by his play at the net.”
Erim describes himself as confident, adventurous and courageous. When he’s not competing, he enjoys playing hockey and board games.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college and pursue a degree in accounting.
