Alexander McClory
Sophomore
Alexander McClory, son of Sarah and Craig McClory, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
He said that this season, the thing he is looking forward to most is being able to compete in his first varsity match. “I am looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
McClory said that he started tennis after watching one of his good friends play for a long time. “I was watching one of his matches and I thought it looked like a great sport to try,” he said. “The next year I started hitting with Coach Ty and I immediately was hooked.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My dad is a good tennis player and I want to be able to keep up and compete against him. It’s a great bonding experience being able to play and hit around with him. I know tennis is a lifelong sport I can always play.”
He also said his father is one of his top role models in life. “He is very involved in everything I do, from sports to scouts to doing things outdoors,” he said. “He pushes me in the areas I want to excel in. He is a great example of how to balance all of the activities and things I want to do. He is very successful and I just love being able to spend time with him.”
McClory describes himself as competitive and friendly. When he’s not competing on the court, he spends a lot of his free time working as a Boy Scout. He is an Eagle Scout and Head Quartermaster. He also loves traveling and camping.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college to pursue a major in business and finance. He is considering attending The University of Mississippi, Belmont University or Vanderbilt University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.