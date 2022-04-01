Pace Mueller
Freshman
Pace Mueller, son of Anna and Roland Mueller, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Tennis Team.
Mueller started his tennis career in elementary school. “It started as a fun game to play,” he said. “The longer I have played, the more I have taken it seriously. I have a true love for the game now.”
He said that his favorite part of tennis is “strategizing and working to figure out how to take advantage of” his strengths so that he can defeat his opponents.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The game itself inspires me. It is a lifelong sport, and I’m motivated to be a better version of myself for my coaches and teammates.”
Head Varsity Tennis Coach, Ty Avolio, said of Mueller, “Pace has progressed from eager beginner to accomplished team leader. He is an avid learner and is constantly honing his skills. By senior year, he is on track to be one of the all-time premier Mustang student athletes.”
His top role model in life is his father, Roland. He said he looks up to him for his decisiveness, thoughtfulness and that he is a “very respectable person.”
Mueller describes himself as ambitious, intelligent and friendly. When he’s not competing or in class, he enjoys playing card games and playing basketball with his friends.
Although he is only a freshman, Mueller said that he hopes to go to college one day to pursue a career in the mathematics field.
