Arshan King
Sophomore
Arshan King, son of Scherazade and Roderick King, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball Team.
This season, King said his biggest highlight was playing with his team against Pleasant View Christian School. “It was our first big road game and we went there and competed together, and had a ton of fun,” he said. “The night was a great experience for us as a team.”
King credits his father and uncles for getting him into the sport at a young age. “I had a mini plastic basketball goal at home and I would always be playing on it,” he recalls. “As I got older, I continued to grow in my love and skill and I really enjoy playing.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I know I have a lot of room for improvement, so I am motivated each practice and game to be the best version of myself that I can be.”
CIA Varsity Basketball Head Coach, Reid McFadden, said of King, “Arshan has been a great addition to our basketball program. His work ethic and determination have been a good example to his peers. I have enjoyed watching him grow throughout the season so far and look forward to what is to come.”
His top role model in life is professional boxer, Muhammed Ali. “When I was younger, my dad would encourage me to read one of his quotes before a big test,” he said. “It would make me feel better and more confident. I still do that to this day before going into test or competition to help give me extra motivation.”
King describes himself as funny and friendly. When he’s not competing, he enjoys skateboarding, spending time with friends and playing video games.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college and then medical school to pursue a career as a pediatrician.
