Gunnar Ahlstrand
Sophomore
Gunnar Ahlstrand, son of Wendy and Eric Ahlstrand, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and competes in Esports – League of Legends.
This season, he said that having great individual success as well as team success has been the biggest highlight.
Ahlstrand said he started playing video games just for fun, but as he got older he got interested in playing competitively. “I’m a naturally competitive person, so I was drawn to Esports as a competitive outlet,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I have a strong desire to improve each time I play, whether it is here at school or playing with friends at home. I know if I am at my best, I can help my team be successful.”
Esports Head Coach James Hayden said of him, “As a member of the Esports team, Gunnar has stepped out of his comfort zone by becoming an outspoken leader and example to his teammates. His knowledge and desire to improve his teammates makes him a natural leader and he continues to refine his skills in communicating with his teammates. I couldn’t be prouder to see his growth and understanding as a teammate through the season.”
His biggest role model in life is one of his teachers, Mr. Travis. He said he admires him for his leadership and mentoring, and that they have a lot in common.
Ahlstrand describes himself as caring, confident, hardworking and competitive. When he’s not competing or in school, he enjoys watching movies and listening to music.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to pursue a career in computer engineering.
