Caleb Booher
Freshman
Caleb Booher, son of Joye and Brad Booher, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of both the Boys Basketball and Soccer teams.
This season, Booher said he was just grateful to be able to have a basketball season. “While we didn’t play games, I was able to really focus on improving my skills. I went into the season hoping to improve my shooting, and I feel like I came away a better shooter after the season.”
Booher said he has been interested in basketball since he can remember. With soccer, which he calls his “main sport,” he has played for a long time. “I love the teamwork and strategy to the game,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I enjoy putting my best into whatever I do. I know if I always try my best, I will be satisfied with the outcome and be proud of myself.”
Varsity Basketball Head Coach Reid McFadden said of Booher, “Caleb is a hard worker. He doesn’t know anything less than 100%. He is very coachable and it’s been a joy to watch him grow throughout the year.”
One of his top role models in life is his youth pastor at his home church. He said he looks up to him for his kind and caring attitude, and appreciates his support and encouragement.
Booher describes himself as kind and persistent. When he’s not competing on the basketball court or the soccer field, he spends his time playing video games, hiking and hanging with friends.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to pursue a career in auto repair.
