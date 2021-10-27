Ocean Ozari
Ocean Ozari, daughter of Angela and Tamay Ozari, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team. She plays the position of libero.
This season, Ozari said her biggest highlight was getting to compete in games again after a season off due to the pandemic. “Our team was able to see the result of what we had been learning and working on in practices,” she said. “it was really great to have fans in the stands again.”
Ozari started volleyball in middle school as a way to keep busy after school and ended up loving it.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I’m self-motivated and always want to be the best I can be. This season, I was the libero for the first time and that was extra motivation to excel in a new role for my team.”
Her top role models are her coaches. She said she admires them for their inspiration and encouragement.
CIA Head Volleyball Coach, Dr. Jeff Mitchell, said of Ozari, “Ocean is always positive, coachable and hustle personified. In four years of high school volleyball there has not been one practice or game where she was not on the floor several times going after a ball.”
Ozari describes herself as motivated, diligent and competitive. When she’s not competing on the court, she enjoys drawing and painting.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to Belmont University to study environmental science. One day, she would like to create sustainable art.
