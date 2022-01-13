Matthew Brown
Sophomore
Matthew Brown, son of Helen and Jim Brown, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Esports Team.
This season, Brown said that winning their first-ever Esports match was his top highlight. “It was so fun to see everyone encouraging each other,” he said. “The last game was very close and our team was working together, committed to helping get the win.”
Brown said he has had a love of video games for a long time, but didn’t know that he could be a part of it on a school team until this year. “I’m glad I can do something I love and represent my school,” he said.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “I like being on a team. I am inspired by the work ethic and dedication of my coach and teammates."
Head Coach of Esports, James Hayden, said of Brown, “Matthew was able to embrace Esports with excitement and poise. Matthew battled and challenged well in every match he played… Matthew is one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached.”
His top role models in life are his parents. “They have been extremely supportive of me throughout my entire life,” he said. “They are kind to others and they work hard.”
Brown describes himself as kind, funny and hardworking. When he’s not in class or competing in Esports, he enjoys reading.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to continue participating in Esports in college and pursue a career in the video game industry.
