Cates Davis
Senior
Cates Davis, daughter of Katherine and Tom Davis, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Tennis Team.
Although this season looked very different, Davis said the biggest highlight was being able to play against each other and challenge each other as a team.
Davis credits her brother for her interest in the sport. She said she was initially intrigued, and after meeting her coach, she knew it was something she would love.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates are very supportive. There is nothing better than being in a match and hearing them cheering me on and giving me encouragement. I want to be the best I can be for the team.”
Varsity Tennis Head Coach Ty Avolio said of Davis, “Cates has been a huge part of CIA tennis from lower school to captain of the high school team in her senior year. She is an integral part of the Mustang legacy that makes the school proudly unique. Currey Ingram has been blessed with many fine student athletes, but none more exemplary than Cates Davis.”
Her top role model in life is her brother, Ben. She said she looks up to him for his knowledge of tennis as well as his caring attitude and good character.
Davis describes herself as funny, caring and nice. When she’s not on the tennis court, she enjoys riding horses and competing in jumping competitions.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to attend Belmont University and major in interior design.
