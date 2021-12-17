Taiyou Ishii
Junior
Taiyou Ishii, son of Barbara and Tomohisa Ishii, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member the Esports, basketball and soccer teams.
This year, Ishii said his top highlight was scoring his first points in basketball. “I am trying basketball for the first time and I have had a lot of fun with my teammates and coaches,” he said. “The basket was a great reward for all of the hard work I have been putting in.”
He decided to try basketball to branch out and explore something new. He had a lot of friends encouraging him and said that the sport has surpassed all of his expectations.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I want to inspire change. Whether it be personally, by getting in better shape, to be a better version of myself… or being an inspiration for change in others by encouraging them, helping them where they need support.” He added, “I know how important it is to adapt… and I love all of the life lessons athletics can teach me.”
Esports Head Coach, James Hayden, said of Ishii, “Taiyou has led the Rocket League team all season. After leading his team to CIA’s first-ever Rocket League playoff appearance, he kept his teammates calm and loose during the stressful moments of the playoffs. His leadership directly led to the success of the team.”
His top role model in life is Gordon Banks, a professional English footballer who was prominent during the 60s and 70s. He said he looks up to him for his determination, perseverance and adaptability through hardships.
Ishii describes himself as passionate and witty. When he’s not competing for CIA, he enjoys cycling and playing video games.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to pursue a career in the field of Aeronautical Engineering or real estate.
