Tyler Pratt
Senior
Tyler Pratt, son of Sandy and Todd Vasos, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the schools Esports program. He competes in Rocket League, soccer and weight training.
This season, Pratt said working with his teammates on strategy was one of the biggest highlights. He looks forward to the future with them and making a push for the playoffs.
Pratt has always loved gaming, but said that once he realized he could participate at school, there “was a huge shift.” He began to think about gaming in a new way and said, “I love being able to represent my school and be a leader on the team.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “The biggest thing that inspires me is the relationships I have with my teammates. I have been asked to be a leader, and I have embraced that; organizing practices off campus and striving to push our team to get better each week.”
Rocket League Head Coach Erik Staalner said of Pratt, “Tyler is a great leader for the group. He organizes practices outside of school and holds his teammates accountable. He leads by example, always putting forth his best effort and keeping his communication strong with the rest of the team. He is an excellent defensive player and supports his team in games by keeping the other team’s score to a minimum.”
Pratt said that his parents are his top role models in life. He said he appreciates their constant encouragement. “They support me, allow me to be my own person, and discover who I am,” he said. “I am thankful they have poured so much into me.”
He describes himself as funny, reliable and kind. When he’s not competing in Esports, he enjoys watching sports and traveling.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in entrepreneurship with a minor in graphic design. One day he hopes to own his own business.
