Jessie Ricks
Sophomore
Jessie Ricks, daughter of Terri and Ryan Ricks, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team.
This season, Ricks said her top highlight was learning new dances with the team.
She started cheering her freshman year, but due to COVID, the team was unable to cheer in games. She said this year, it has been “great being able to cheer in front of the home crowds.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired to be the best I can be for my teammates and coaches.”
Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach, Kristen Greer, said of Ricks, “Jessie has shown phenomenal growth throughout this season. I have seen her flourish and become more confident in her abilities. She is always there to lend a helping hand and uplift her teammates. It has been a pleasure being her coach this year.”
Her top role models in life are her parents. “They are always setting a good example of the type of person I want to be,” she said. “They provide encouragement and support no matter what.”
Ricks describes herself as funny and a good friend.
She is currently undecided about her post-graduate plans.
