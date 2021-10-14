Brendan Greene
Junior
Brendan Greene, son of Dwanna and Carlos Greene, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Cross Country Team, Basketball Team and Soccer Team.
Greene said that this year, his last cross country meet was his biggest highlight. “I set a personal best time and felt great crossing the finish line,” he said. “I have trained really hard this year and have worked to prepare myself to do my best in each race.”
Greene started running after his mother signed him up while he was still in Lower School. He said he kept it up because he enjoyed it and it helps stay in shape for his other sports.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I strive to continually get better each day. That is my biggest motivator. I love setting personal goals and working to achieve them.”
Varsity Cross Country Head Coach Reid McFadden said of Greene, “Brendan is the ultimate competitor and teammate. I can’t think of anyone that loves Currey Ingram more than he does, and that translates into an outstanding work ethic as he strives to do his absolute best for his teammates and school. He has had a great year and I am looking forward to him finishing strong at our conference championship meet.”
His top role model in life is his father, Carlos. “He is constantly encouraging me to get better and to push myself in whatever I am doing,” he said.
Greene describes himself as hardworking, determined and encouraging. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending time with friends and playing video games.
After graduating, he plans to attend college and pursue a major in the history field.
