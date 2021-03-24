Ripley Lampka
Sophomore
Ripley Lampka, daughter of Jill Pulley and Karsten Lampka, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Girls Basketball Team.
Lampka said the biggest highlight this season was getting the chance to get back into a sport that she played when she was younger. She said as she got older, she played basketball less and less. However, she said, “I thought I would give it another try and I am glad I did!”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love to be active. My goal as I train is to get in the best shape possible.”
Reid McFadden, Head Coach of the Varsity Basketball Team, said of Lampka, “Ripley has been a joy to coach. She is an outstanding example of working hard and being a great teammate. Although she is new to our program, she has quickly established herself as a leader.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother. “She is a great example of how to stay calm in tough situations,” she said. “That is a trait I want to become a strength of mine.”
Lampka describes herself as nice, patient and funny. When she’s not in class or on the court, she enjoys drawing and rock climbing.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner.
