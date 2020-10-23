Isabel Maynard
Junior
Isabel Maynard, daughter of Jason and Nicole Maynard, is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Girls Varsity Volleyball Team.
Although the team didn’t play any matches this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Maynard said that building skills and working toward next year was very valuable to her.
She started playing in middle school, after some of her friends encouraged her to try it out. She said she has truly grown to love the game and it has become one of her biggest passions.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said it’s all about her teammates. “I love seeing their drive and it makes me want to be better for them.”
Head Varsity Volleyball Coach Dr. Jeff Mitchell said of Maynard, “In her time on the Varsity Volleyball Team, Isabel’s maturity, reliability and positivity have been huge assets to our program.”
Her mother, Nicole, is her biggest role model. “She has done a lot of amazing things and accomplished a lot in her career,” she said. “I want to follow in her footsteps.”
Maynard describes herself as determined, hardworking and compassionate. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys creating art, traveling and participating on CIA’s Quiz Bowl team.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to an art college so she can pursue a career in graphic design.
