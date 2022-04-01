London Latham
Sophomore
London Latham, daughter of Aimee and Britt Latham, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team.
This season, Latham said her top highlights were cheering with her friends, learning new cheers and dances, and performing at home games.
She started cheering in middle school after watching older cheerleaders perform at sporting events she would attend. Since then, she’s been dedicated to the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My coaches. They are great to learn from and they are very encouraging.”
Head Varsity Cheerleading Coach, Kristen Greer, said of Latham, “London is an exemplary teammate. She consistently perseveres through challenges and displays a positive outlook and attitude when it comes to obstacles. She is consistently encouraging and uplifting to her peers.”
Her biggest role models in life are her parents. “They have been supportive my whole life and I know they always have my back,” she said.
Latham describes herself as passionate, kind and funny. When she’s not cheering or in school, she enjoys being outside, listening to music and spending time with her family.
As she is only a sophomore, she is currently undecided about her post-graduation plans.
