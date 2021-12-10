Jesse North
Senior
Jesse North, daughter of Judi and Gregory North, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and competes in Esport’s Super Smash Bros.
North said the highlight of her year in Esports was achieving her first win. “My teammates and coach were very encouraging and supportive,” she said. “This was the first time doing Esports and to get a win and feel the team spirit was great!”
She started playing video games as a way to bring stability to her life, as she moved around a lot throughout the years. “I could always fall back into a game that provided comfort,” she said. “When I found out I could be on a school Esports team, I was very excited.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I always want to do better. I want to be a better version of myself as a teammate in the game I am playing, and for my coaches. I am constantly trying to push myself to be the best I can be.”
Esports Head Coach James Hayden said of North, “Jesse is the consummate team player. She constantly cheers on and supports her teammates. She helps them during matches or cheers them on during small and bug successes. Most importantly, she lifts them up after a loss… She has led her team well during their last two matches.”
Her top role model in life is her father, Gregory. “He instilled in me to be respectful in anything that I do, no matter how I am treated,” she said. “That is what I strive to do daily.”
North describes herself as creative, competitive, supportive and respectful. When she’s not in class or competing, she enjoys spending her free time playing with her dogs.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to do one post-graduate year and then enlist in the Navy. One day she hopes to work on a submarine.
