Reagan Kidwell
Sophomore
Reagan Kidwell, daughter of Karen and Larry Kidwell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy, and a member of the Varsity volleyball, tennis and cheerleading teams.
This year, Kidwell said her biggest accomplishment was improving her serve. “I really wanted to focus on improving my serve… I set that goal and was able to improve the speed and accuracy,” she said. “It was rewarding being able to achieve that goal by the end of the season.”
Kidwell said she started playing volleyball after following in her sister’s footsteps. From there, she said she has absolutely fallen in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy pushing myself to be the best athlete I can be, and to constantly prove to myself that I can achieve bigger and better things.”
Head Varsity Volleyball Coach Dr. Jeff Mitchell said of Kidwell, “Reagan is an amazing competitor. Few want to win more than Reagan does—a coach’s dream. Reagan has also honed her leadership skills to the point where she has been very helpful in developing the skills and self-esteem of her younger teammates.”
Her top role model in life is Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. “I am inspired by the way she competes, and the focus and determination she has to achieve her goals.”
Kidwell describes herself as thoughtful, funny and caring. When she has downtime, she enjoys spending it with her friends.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a major in psychology with a minor in business. Eventually, she would like to get a PhD in the field of psychology.
