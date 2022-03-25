Reagan Kidwell
Junior
Reagan Kidwell, daughter of Karen and Larry Kidwell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Girls Volleyball and Tennis teams.
This season, Kidwell said her favorite part was getting to get back into action after not being able to play due to COVID-19. “I have worked hard in the offseason to improve my serves in both volleyball and tennis and have seen a huge growth in my game because of it,” she added.
Kidwell credits her mother for introducing her to the sport of tennis. “She loves the game and it has been fun to be able to bond with her in a sport we both really enjoy.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I want to be the best on the court. I am very competitive and I have a drive to be as focused as possible throughout each practice and match. I want to be a great example of hard work and executing the details of the game for my teammates.”
Her top role models in life are her coaches, Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, Head Coach of the CIA Volleyball Team, and Ty Avolio, Head Coach of CIA’s tennis teams. “They inspire me to keep working and to try to reach the next level of my abilities,” she said.
Ty Avolio said of Kidwell, “Reagan goes to battle in each practice and game with a tenacity that is unmatched. She is committed to out hustling and out working her opponent. That combination will lead her to a lot of success, both on the court and in the future.”
Kidwell describes herself as motivated, ambitious and competitive. When she’s not competing, she enjoys spending her free time with her friends.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a major in psychology and a minor in forensics. She hopes to one day work in the criminal justice field.
