Bobby Hannah
Freshman
Bobby Hannah, son of Cindy and Gene Hannah, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Esports team.
Hannah said his favorite part of this season was getting to compete against players from schools around the country. “The league that we play in allows us to compete against schools and players I wouldn’t normally compete against,” he said. “It has been fun seeing how my skills compare to those teams.”
He said he has always enjoyed playing video games, but as soon as he found out he could play for CIA and represent the school, he knew he had to be involved.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “My friends inspire me. They are encouraging, supportive and push me to be a better leader and teammate.”
Esports Head Coach, James Hayden, said of Hannah, “Bobby’s quiet confidence has become an anchor to our Esports team. When he does speak, it is a solid piece of advice and wisdom for his teammates.”
His top role model in life is his older brother. “He has always been there for me,” Hannah said. “He has my back no matter what. I want to be that for the people in my life.”
Hanna describes himself as kind, helpful and courageous. When he’s not competing in Esports, he enjoys exercising, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
As he is only a freshman this year, he is still currently undecided about his post-graduation plans.
