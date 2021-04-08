Lola Howe
Freshman
Lola Howe, daughter of Gina and Michael Howe, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading and Track & Field teams.
This season, the cheer squad was unable to cheer at games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said this didn’t stop their momentum or enthusiasm. “We weren’t able to cheer at games, so our focus was learning new dance routines,” she said. “I had so much fun learning the dances with my teammates. Each practice was filled with great moments.”
Howe started cheering and running track when she was in the 6th grade. “I was encouraged to do both by my friends,” she said. “I loved being able to support my friends while cheering and encouraging them. Track was a natural fit for me because I love to run and stay in shape.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “It is a rewarding feeling when practicing and competing. When I’m running, I feel at peace. It’s a great way to relax and focus on something after a long school day.”
Varsity Track & Field Head Coach, Reid McFadden, said of Howe, “Lola is a very determined runner. She is always bringing her best to each practice. She is a natural leader and pushes herself and others to give everything they can give.”
One of her top role models is her mother, Gina. She said she looks up to her for her strength and independence, and hopes to become more like her as she grows up.
Howe describes herself as hardworking, intelligent and kind. When she’s not competing for CIA, she enjoys horseback riding, playing the ukulele and singing.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college and potentially pursue a degree in psychology.
