Kiersten Haynes
Senior
Kiersten Haynes, daughter of Tonya and Sean Haynes, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team.
This season, in the absence of games, the team has been focusing more on dance routines; a change that Haynes has welcomed.
She started cheering in 5th grade and said it has become one of her main passions in life ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am very competitive, so I am always pushing myself to be better for myself, for my teammates, and to be a great example and leader.”
CIA Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach Nikki Smith said of Haynes, “Kiersten has such a great love for cheer. If it’s in your heart, it shows in your spirit! She definitely has a ton of spirit and is a great leader.”
One of her top role models is her mother, Tonya. “She is very dedicated to being the best she can be,” she said. “Her work ethic in both her person and professional life is something I admire.”
Haynes describes herself as compassionate, resilient and multi-faceted. When she’s not cheering, she likes to spend her time skating, working on music and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in music or criminal psychology.
