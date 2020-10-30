Ocean Ozari
Junior
Ocean Ozari, daughter of Angela and Tamay Ozari, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team.
Her biggest highlight this season was watching the team grow together. She said, “We genuinely enjoyed coming to practice each day and loved improving our weaknesses.”
Personally, she said improving her hitting was a great achievement. “It was great to feel myself become better at that throughout the season,” she said.
Ozari said her start in the sport began when her parents signed her up to play in middle school. She said at first, it was just a fun activity to do with friends, but has grown to truly love the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I definitely have to say my teammates. When I first started playing, I was looking up to the older girls in the program. Now, I have younger girls looking up to me and I want to be the best example I can. I love this program and I want it to continue to grow.”
Head Coach of the Varsity Volleyball Team Dr. Jeff Mitchell said of Ozari, “Ocean is hustle personified. Every coach’s dream is to have players like Ocean who give full effort every moment of the game or practice.”
One of her top role models in life is her aunt. She said she admires her career as an artists and her ability to balance work life and family.
Ozari describes herself as hard working, creative, kind and caring. When she’s not on the court, she likes to spend her time painting, writing and playing the ukulele.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in either animation or forensic science.
