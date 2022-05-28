Anna Camaione
Freshman
Anna Camaione, daughter of Dorothy and John Camaione, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Track & Field Team.
This season, her top highlight was taking time off of her 100-meter time. “From the first meet to the last meet I was able to improve and being able to hit my time was a huge success,” she said.
Camaione started running track as a way to connect with her peers and soon found that to be a great decision.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I have a goal to see myself get faster and stronger. I love both the cardio and strength training aspects of track, and seeing my overall fitness improve.”
CIA Varsity Track Head Coach, Reid McFadden, said of Camaione, “I am so proud of the season Anna has had this year. She set a goal to achieve a certain time, and to see her cross the finish line during her last race and reach that goal was a highlight of the season for me. Throughout the season she constantly was a positive encouragement for her teammates.”
Her biggest role model in life is her mother, Dorothy. She said she admires her for her confidence, strength and the calmness she brings to her life.
Camaione describes herself as creative and determined. When she’s not competing, she enjoys drawing and dancing.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to pursue a career in animation.
