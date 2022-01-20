Kelly Ann Ozier
Junior
Kelly Ann Ozier, daughter of Julie and Andrew Ozier, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team.
This season, her top highlight was getting to participate and compete in games with her friends. “Whether it be in practice or games, I loved the bond we had as a team and enjoyed playing each day,” she said.
Ozier started playing volleyball when she was in the 7th grade after a few friends encouraged her to try it out. She said she decided to stick with it because she had such a great first year and it brought her together with her friends.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I am inspired by everyone working together to work towards being the best team we can be. I know I have a role on the team, and I work hard to help us push to be successful.”
Head Coach of the Varsity Volleyball Team, Dr. Jeff Mitchell, said of Ozier, “Kelly Ann is an amazing teammate and shows great perseverance with her athletic opportunities at Currey Ingram.”
Her top role model is her art teacher, Mrs. Ingraffia. She said she appreciates how encouraging she is and how she always challenges her to be a better person and artist.
Ozier describes herself as funny and artistic. When she’s not on the volleyball court or creating art, she likes to spend her time playing video games.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to pursue a career in the art world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.