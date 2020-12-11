Pierce Whitman
Junior
Pierce Whitman, son of Audrey Otto and Gill Whitman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Basketball Team, and competes in Varsity Strength and Conditioning.
Whitman said he first became interested in weight training to maintain his health. “I wanted to be more physically fit and I enjoyed the physical activity,” he said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing he said, “I want to be the best I can be, whether that is in the weight room or playing basketball. I want to be a good example to my teammates."
Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Jason Church said of Whitman, “Pierce is always wanting to get better by challenging himself in the weight room. It’s a joy to coach him!”
Whitman said his top role models in life are his parents. He said he appreciates them for their constant love, care and support. “They have been very encouraging, giving great wisdom,” he said.
He describes himself as funny, creative and self-driven. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his time playing video games, hanging with friends and driving around listening to music.
After graduating, he plans to pursue a career as a U.S. Military pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.