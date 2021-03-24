Cade Kreidel
Freshman
Cade Kreidel, son of Cindy and Chris Kreidel, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Boys Basketball Team.
This season, Kreidel said that even though they did not play any games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting to learn the fundamentals and new aspects of the game were huge highlights.
Kreidel started playing basketball a few years ago for CIA, and said it has also been a sport he’s enjoyed playing with friends as well as recreationally.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I love having friends and family in the stands cheering for and encouraging me. I enjoy being able to play in front of them and showing the progress I have made with my hard work in practices.”
Varsity Basketball Head Coach Reid McFadden said of Kreidel, “I have really enjoyed coaching Cade this season. He has put a lot of work into his game, and he is seeing the benefits of his hard work.”
One of his top role models in life is his father, Chris. He said he looks up to him for the support he provides and how much he has taught him about life.
Kreidel describes himself as athletic, musical, creative and artistic. When he’s not competing for CIA, he enjoys writing music, playing street hockey and running.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to attend Liberty University and study music business.
