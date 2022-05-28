Pierce Whitman
Senior
Pierce Whitman, son of Audrey Otto and Gill Whitman, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Track & Field Team.
This year, Whitman said his biggest highlight was stepping out onto the track for the first time. “I had never run a meet before and it was great to be able to line up against other runners,” he said. “I had a great year overall and having the competition push me to be the best I could be was a great feeling.”
He started running after his coach encouraged him to try. “I’ve always felt like I would be a good sprinter, but had never had the opportunity to run on a team before,” he said. “I’m glad I tried it.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am motivated to be the best I can be. I want to end each practice and meet as a better runner and better person than I was when I started.”
CIA Varsity Track Head Coach, Reid McFadden, said of Whitman, “Pierce is an excellent role model and leader for his peers. He consistently shows up, willing to push himself to be better each practice. His times this year were a reflection of his dedication throughout the year. I’m so thankful for the opportunity to coach him.”
His top role in life is his uncle. He said he admires him for his strong work ethic and perseverance, and appreciates him for always giving great advice and being supportive.
Whitman describes himself as strong-willed, resilient and caring.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to go to Montana State University to pursue a major in aviation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.