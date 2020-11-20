Zara Malik
Senior
Zara Malik, daughter of Asma and Furrukh Malik, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Varsity Girls Tennis Team.
Although the team was unable to have a spring season due to the ongoing pandemic, Malik said there was still a lot to celebrate. “We weren’t able to have a spring season, so it was great to be able to be back on the courts this fall with my teammates and Coach Ty, working on our skills, and getting focused for the upcoming season,” she said. “It was a joy to reconnect with my friends and have an outlet during this tough pandemic.”
Malik first started playing tennis at the Williamson County Rec Center and competed in their clubs and camps. When she enrolled at CIA, she joined the team and said she instantly connected with her teammates and coach.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I enjoy competing. I love being able to go out every day, focusing on having fun and doing the best I can.”
Coach Ty Avolio said of Malik, “Zara has patiently and steadily honed her tennis skills to the point where every single stroke is the model of consistency, much like her personality. I can always rely on her to be there, be ready and be a pleasure to be around.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother. She said she looks up to her for her kind, caring attitude and support she provides. She added, “She is willing to do whatever is needed to make others feel cared for and encouraged.”
Malik describes herself as determined, hard working and intelligent. When she’s not on the tennis court, she enjoys making music, drawing and swimming.
After graduating from CIA, she hopes to attend Vanderbilt University and study to become a computer software engineer.
