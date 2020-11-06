Caroline Christie-Mizell
Junior
Caroline Christie-Mizell, daughter of Andre and Patrick Christie-Mizell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a junior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of several varsity teams including: girls volleyball, basketball, cheer and soccer.
Although CIA athletes did not play other schools this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Christie-Mizell said she still really enjoyed being back on campus. She added, “Volleyball was a motivation for me, and I had great days, because I knew I could be able to work on my skills with my teammates and coaches.”
Volleyball is one of her biggest passions in the world of sports. She started playing in middle school with friends and said, “it was an instant connection.” She said she is absolutely in love with the sport.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I look up to my older brother, Truman, who set the tone for what it meant to be a student-athlete. I know if I am working to be like him, I will be a great leader and example to my teammates, and will be able to perform at my best.”
Her top role model is CIA’s Athletic Director, Kelly Fish. She said she is thankful for her support on and off the court. She added, “She has created a family feel around the athletic program, and I am thankful for all she has done for me.”
Fish said of Christie-Mizell, “Caroline is a strong athlete and leader for Mustang Athletics. If she plays it, she excels at it and we are fortunate to have her contribute on so many teams in our program.”
She describes herself as competitive, outgoing and hard working. In her free time, she enjoys shopping for sneakers, spending time with friends and reading.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college where she will study African-American studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.