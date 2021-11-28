Shea Locke
Sophomore
Shea Locke, daughter of Suzanne and Brad Locke, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team.
This season, Locke said the biggest highlight was being able to prepare to cheer at games. “Last year, we weren’t able to play or cheer, so I am looking forward to the experience of cheering on my classmates at games,” she said.
Locke has always been active and had an interest in fitness. “Once I got plugged in with running cross country many years ago, it evolved to being interested in other sports,” she said. “I just enjoy being active.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “With this being my second year, I really want to be a leader. I have challenged myself to be a great example for my teammates.”
Strength and Training Head Coach Jason Church said of Locke, “Shea has always been one of our hardest working athletes in the weight room. She is never afraid to challenge herself. I can always rely on her to be a shining example to her peers.”
Her top role model in life is her mother, Suzanne. “She has been an athlete for a long time and I look up to her for her work ethic and perseverance,” she said.
Locke describes herself as hardworking, trusting and kind. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys reading, acting, singing and spending time with family.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to pursue a career where she can give back to others.
