Isabel Maynard
Senior
Isabel Maynard, daughter of Jason and Nicole Maynard, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Volleyball Team.
This season, Maynard said her top highlight was winning on the road against Valor Collegiate Prep. “We were all focused, positive and engaged,” she said.
She started playing volleyball when she was in middle school and has been at it ever since. “Friends convinced me to play and it eventually grew into a love for the sport,” she said. “I enjoy playing with my peers and representing my school.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “A big motivator for me is being a senior and wanting to set a great example for my younger teammates.”
Varsity Volleyball Head Coach Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell said of Maynard, “Isabel has been a steady and reliable contribute to Mustang volleyball for her entire career. We will miss her leadership and presence on the team next year.”
Her top role model in life is her mother. She said she appreciates her for her strength and support.
Maynard describes herself as determined, passionate and positive. When she’s not competing she enjoys creating art and traveling.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to attend Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall. She would like to major in marketing, business or graphic design.
