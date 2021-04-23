Hannah Jane Brophy
Freshman
Hannah Jane Brophy, daughter of Deborah and Steve Brophy, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of both the Girls Cheerleading and Volleyball teams.
This season, Brophy said her biggest highlight was getting to focus on dance routines with the cheer team.
She started cheerleading because of her love of dance. With volleyball, she said her friends were a big part of the reason she initially had interest. “I have had a lot of fun growing in each sport,” Brophy said. “Being able to learn from the older girls on both teams, building strong relationships with them has been the best thing that keeps me going in both.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I work hard because I want to be the best for my coaches and teammates. I am thankful the coaches invest a lot in me and it makes practices a lot more fun because I know they care more about me as a person than a player.”
Director of Athletics Kelly Fish said of her, “Hannah Jane is a significant contributor to our athletics program. She is enthusiastic about practice and works hard to improve to benefit her teams.”
One of her top role models in life is her former teacher, Mr. Bradbury. “He showed me the value of relationships” she said. “He took the time to learn about each of us and was able to mold the class to how each of my classmates learned best.”
Brophy describes herself as loyal, charismatic and driven. When she’s not competing for CIA, she enjoys singing and playing the guitar, piano and ukulele. She said, “Music is my life outside of school.”
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college and then work in the non-profit field.
