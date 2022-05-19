Caleb Booher
Sophomore
Caleb Booher, son of Joye Johnson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Boys Basketball and Track & Field teams.
This track season, Booher said that the first meet of the year was his favorite. “This was the first year for our track program, and it was a lot of fun to step out on the track and represent my school for the first time,” he said.
Booher said that he has loved running as long as he can remember, so it only made sense to do track as a way to channel his energy and competitive spirit.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am challenged to be the best I can be and to be running my best time at the end of the season.”
His top role model in life is CIA Varsity Track & Field Head Coach, Reid McFadden. He said, “He is always positive, a great example of perseverance and is a great leader.”
McFadden said of Booher, “Caleb is all in, no matter what sport he plays. His work ethic and willingness to improve are great examples to his peers. He is a joy to coach.”
Booher describes himself as passionate and brave. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his free time fishing, hunting and playing soccer.
After graduating from CIA, he plans to pursue a career in business or agriculture.
